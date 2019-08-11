On Friday, Lady Gaga wrote a heartfelt note to the cities of Dayton, El Paso, and Gilroy in the wake of three mass shootings.
In the Facebook post, Gaga said she has partnered with DonorsChoose.org and her Born This Way Foundation to fully fund 162 classrooms in the three cities.
"Surviving and recovering from these tragedies also means prioritizing your mental health and checking in on your loved ones. If you’re struggling, please be brave and tell a trusted someone. Don’t be scared to ask for help, I beg you," Gaga wrote. "If you see a loved one struggling, please be brave and reach out, remind them it’s ok to not be ok, and listen to them. We cannot turn away from ourselves.