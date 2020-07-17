CHELAN, Wash. - A water park in Chelan that has been fighting a legal battle against Governor Jay Inslee and the Department of Labor Industries has been ordered to cease operations by Monday, July 20.
The order comes after a U.S. judge in Spokane rejected Slidewaters LLC's challenge to Inslee's emergency powers as Washington responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a release to guests and team members, Slidewaters said that while an appeal case is currently pending, it has "no choice but to layoff our 150 employees and suspend our season...This is because of extraordinary and unfair harm being brought upon us from the actions of Governor Jay Inslee and the Department of Labor and Industries."
The release also noted that by reducing the water park's season down to 30 days of limited operation, Slidewaters will now have to face the possibility of not being able to reopen again next year.
"We sincerely hope that this will not be necessary and that we can continue to provide the residents of Washington with an outlet for safe, clean, healthy family fun for years to come," the release from Slidewaters said.
The release also thanks the support of team members, families friends and guests of the water park.
The park will continue to operate at 50% capacity through Sunday, July 19.
