Lake City Bicycle Collective helps children in need learn importance of bikes

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - It's a gorgeous day in the Lake City, what better way to enjoy then being outside on a bike?
"When I saw that, I thought 'man, we got to do something like that in Coeur d'Alene'," Tom Morgan said.
Tom Morgan is talking about the time he got a flat in Boise.
A local suggested he go to the Boise Bicycle Project.
"I walked in the building and I was in wonderland," Morgan said.
Tom and his wife would come back to Coeur d'Alene with a vision and formed the Lake City Bicycle Collective.
What came next was a place where people could come, learn how to build and take apart a bike and help the community.
"And for a kid, learning to ride a bike is a huge sense of accomplishment," Morgan said.
The accomplishment comes in the form of being able to provide a bike to a child in need.
Morgan says the Lake City Bicycle Collective works with school counselors in the Coeur d'Alene School District, North Idaho Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), and the Boys and Girls Club.
"It's pretty emotional at time. last christmas we gave away 78 bicycles to kids that weren't expecting them and some of them just burst into tears," Morgan said.
They don't just gift bikes, they teach too.
"If you want to come in and you want to volunteer hours, it may be as simple as sweeping the floor, it may be disassembling and putting things in bins, but you can come in here and earn a bicycle," Morgan said.
If you'd like to help the Lake City Bicycle Collective, click HERE.