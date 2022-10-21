SPOKANE, WASH- The cast of “Disney on Ice,” will take to the Spokane area and they are asking that you be their guest!
This year’s theme is “Road Trip adventures,” the show will take you on a journey with Mickey and all of his friends! From the Incredibles to the Princesses there’s a Disney character for all.
You can get tickets for the show here.
With Disney on Ice coming to town it always serves as a reminder that Spokane is “Skate City USA,” and serves as a powerhouse for the sport of figure skating.
The Lake City Figure Skating Club is currently preparing for the winter Learn to Skate season and if your son or daughter comes and sees the show and they want to be like the skaters they saw perform no problem.
Moe Herr the Skating Director says it's an incredibly obtainable goal. Herr explained that her club is staffed by former Disney on Ice principal performers and show skaters.
She says the Lake City Figure Skating Club is a group that says their doors are always open to new members.
They have several opportunities throughout the season to learn to ice skate, in North Idaho, and Spokane.
The club will be teaching lessons downtown at the ribbon all winter long and will also be teaching lessons at the Coeur d’Alene ice rinks.
You can follow these links for more.