Lake City High School class teaches survival skills

Streets flooded, people on top of their roofs.
It’s these moments that’ll live with Chris Slife forever.
“I just had a calling to start working with adults on how to save lives,” Slife said.
Hurricane Katrina, one of the most damaging hurricane’s in U.S. history, was the genesis, Slife said.
But at the time, Chris was halfway across the country, teaching world studies in western Washington.
“My passion led me to teaching kids basically,” Slife said.
And now he’s here, putting his passion to good use.
Slife helped create the survival science class at Lake City High School; it’s the first year for the class.
“They learn about other priorities like maintaining 98.6, our core body temperature,” Slife said. “They learn to make shelters, fires, purify water, signal for rescue.”
On Friday, students got the chance to meet those who would come rescue them.
Volunteers from the Kootenai County Search and Rescue Team came to class.
Students got a first hand look of how search and rescue teams train for certain situations and also added insight on what to do in case you find yourself lost.
For Robert Baunach, a sophomore at Lake City, he hopes one day he can get into the same field.
“I’d probably get into something search and rescue, something medical, an EMT, I enjoy helping people,” Baunach said.
“My goal is to give these kids hope so that if they ever get in a situation,” Slife said. “They can help themselves, become hope for their communities that if there is ever a disaster that these kids can jump right in and use their skills to help others."
Slife added he’s working on adding a second survival science course for next year with the goal of having his future students be certified in wilderness first aid.