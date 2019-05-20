Lake City High School senior hasn't missed a day of school since kindergarten

Every morning at Lake City High School, Blake Stilkey beats the morning bell.
And every day, he starts in the school’s gymnasium.
It may seem repetitive, some may get bored, but for Blake.
“It's been a long run, believe me,” Stilkey said.
From kindergarten to now, he hasn’t missed a single day in his scholastic career.
To put that in perspective, at about 180 days per school year, that’s 2,340 days straight.
That’s six and a half years of school, in a row, with some weekends and summers thrown in.
Blake credits being organized but the other reason for his punctual perfection, gratitude.
"I felt like I live in a country where I'm so privileged to have a free education," Stilkey said, "and I'm so privileged for these teachers that give their hours and give their pay and give their time and give their effort to do something and to teach kids and it's my responsibility to take that education."
Blake says there have been days where he didn’t want to go to school for various reasons but he went anyway.
“It's a big deal for me to make sure that I am in school because when I'm this close, I'm not going to let what I could have misdirect me from what I already do have,” Stilkey said. “And I’m so close to saying I can do this."
After graduation, Blake says he plans to work, attend classes at North Idaho College and one day get into social media marketing.
With only two weeks left of his school career, he’s ready to cross the finish line.