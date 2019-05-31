COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A student at Lake City High School was arrested on a charge of possessing a weapon on school grounds.
According to Coeur d'Alene Public Schools, another student had seen a firearm inside a car in the school's parking lot and alerted school officials Friday.
Police interviewed the student, who is a juvenile, and determined they had planned to go target shooting after school. No threat was intended by the student.
The students and staff are safe and were never in immediate danger. CdA Public Schools says their schools emphasize "See Something, Say Somthing," and they commend the student who reported what they saw.