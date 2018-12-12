A senior from Lake City High School has received a full-ride scholarship to Yale University after competing in a nationwide contest.
CdA Schools says in a Facebook post Crista Falk was accepted to Yale on a full ride after becoming a QuestBridge finalist.
Falk was one of 1,044 students - competing from a pool of more than 16,000 applications from around the county - to be selected and "matched" to the school of their choice.
Additionally, Falk is a Coca-Cola semi-finalist and received a perfect score on her math SAT last April. She plans to double major in Computer Science and Statistics & Data Science.
Founded in 1994, QuestBridge is a national nonprofit based in Palo Alto, Calif., that connects the nation’s most exceptional, low-income youth with leading colleges and opportunities. By working with these students — beginning in high school through college to their first job —QuestBridge aims to increase the percentage of talented low-income students attending the nation’s best colleges and to support them to achieve success in their careers and communities.