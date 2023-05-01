COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - The Lake City Playhouse in Coeur d’Alene is fighting to stay open following some major damages inside the theater.
It was all caused by a water pipe leak, and as they looked into the damages further, they only found more.
It closed down in 2021 due to those issues, but now they’re asking for the public’s help re-opening.
Following a pipe leak, a contractor demolished parts of the theater. The walls and floors are no longer there and the stage, which once supported actors, now supports a wet pile of clothes and props.
“They miss us and they’re ready for their kids to be on our stage and to watch their friends perform again,” Brooke Wood, Lake City Playhouse board president, said.
In order to do that they do need to install bathrooms, walls, flooring and other minor details, but it’s been over a year since they’ve heard from their insurance company.
“We’re asking to the community to help us at least get open,” Wood said.
That would help raise additional money to repair other issues that can wait. They’re hoping to raise around $125,000.
“We want to get the doors open, get people back on our stage so people can see and understand why it’s so important to keep us open,” Wood said.
Monday afternoon, Wood recalled everyone who has benefitted from this theater.
“We’ve had so many actors come through here and end up on Broadway and all over the world performing,” Wood said.
And this story is very personal to Wood.
“I get teary-eyed just thinking about it because my children and myself performed here as kids and so the idea of taking that opportunity away from a child is very disheartening to have to think about and I think that Coeur d’Alene and the inland northwest feels the same way,” Wood said.
If you’d like to help, you can donate at this link. You can also help by stopping by the theater on May. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help clear out some of the damaged items.