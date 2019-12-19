COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Normally expecting a peak in bald eagle numbers around Lake Coeur d'Alene about this time of the year, officials say there was actually an unexpected drop this week.
The Bureau of Land Management counted 123 eagles (105 adults, 18 juveniles) on Tuesday, 100 less birds than the 223 spotted a week prior.
In recent years, counts peaked into the upper 300's around this time in December, including 367 on Dec. 14, 2018, and 383 on Dec. 20, 2017.
“Carrie suspects it may be related to the kokanee salmon spawn concluding,” BLM spokeswoman Suzanne Endsleyl told our partners at the Spokesman-Review. “Typically, this third week of December is the peak week in terms of eagle counts and this has been the trend for nearly 20 years! We will need to see what the count is next week to really determine if they have moved on from the area or perhaps focusing on food sources north of CDA, such as Lake Pend Oreille.”
BLM biologist Carrie Hugo is also checking with Idaho Fish and Game if anything with salmon or eagles could be causing the difference in numbers this season.
The BLM's annual Veterans Eagle Watch Cruise is being held on Saturday.
Every winter from November through February, the migrating population of bald eagles visit the area to feed on spawning Kokanee salmon. The BLM began counting eagles around Wolf Lodge Bay in 1974.
For those who want to get a good look at the majestic birds during their visit, the BLM suggested checking them out from Higgins Point, Mineral Ridge Boat Ramp and the Mineral Ridge Trailhead.
The BLM also offered the following safety/viewing tips for anyone who wants to check out the eagles:
• Avoid disturbing the birds. Do not approach them on foot.
• Stay as far away from the birds as possible. Binoculars are essential.
• Stay in your vehicle if viewing nearby birds.
• Park off the main road.
• Do not stop on the road or look for eagles while driving. Interstate 90 and Highway 97 are heavily traveled. Remember, it is illegal to stop in any traffic lane.
