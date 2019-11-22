COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Bald eagle sightings are steadily increasing in the Lake Coeur d'Alene area, as officials spotted over 100 in the area in the latest weekly count.
The Bureau of Land Management said there was 95 eagles (82 adults, 13 juveniles) in the first weekly count of the 2019-20 season on Thursday, Nov. 14. The latest count on Wednesday, Nov. 20, resulted in 111 eagles, with 105 adults and six juveniles.
In previous years, the eagle counts typically begin seeing a peak during the holiday season, sometimes in late November or mid December.
In 2018-19, eagle numbers doubled in the second week of BLM counting, then tripled from 110 to 343 on Nov. 29, 2018. In the previous two seasons, eagle counts' highest totals were at 367 (Dec. 14, 2018) and 383 (Dec. 20, 2017).
Every winter from November through February, a migrating population of bald eagles visit the area to feed on spawning Kokanee salmon. The BLM began counting eagles around Wolf Lodge Bay in 1974.
For those who want to get a good look at the majestic birds during their visit, the BLM suggested checking them out from Higgins Point, Mineral Ridge Boat Ramp and the Mineral Ridge Trailhead.
The BLM also offered the following safety/viewing tips for anyone who wants to check out the eagles:
• Avoid disturbing the birds. Do not approach them on foot.
• Stay as far away from the birds as possible. Binoculars are essential.
• Stay in your vehicle if viewing nearby birds.
• Park off the main road.
• Do not stop on the road or look for eagles while driving. Interstate 90 and Highway 97 are heavily traveled. Remember, it is illegal to stop in any traffic lane.
