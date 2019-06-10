Fishing season for white sturgeon in Lake Roosevelt opens on June 15. This is the third year in a row The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife will open a harvest fishery.
“This is a great opportunity for anglers to get out and pursue one of the greatest native sport-fish in Washington,” said Chris Donley, Region 1 Fish Program manager.
Anglers will be able to fish from Grand Coulee Dam to the China Bend Boat Ramp.
The daily limit is one sturgeon and the annual limit is two, although anglers may continue to catch and release fish after reaching daily and annual limits.
For more information, contact:
District 1 Fisheries Biologist Bill Baker, 509-563-5499
Public Affairs, Staci Lehman, 509-892-7853