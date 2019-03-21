Lakeland School District To Hire Two More Armed Guards After Levy Passes

Garwood Elementary is one of two schools in the Lakeland Joint School District that'll get an armed security guard, thanks to an almost 9 million dollar school levy that was passed by voters.
The other school the armed guard will cover Twin Lakes Elementary.
Lakeland Assistant Superintendent Lisa Sexton says the plan would have one guard patrol those two elementary schools and then have another in Rathdrum.
"To help out with the junior high and elementary schools," Sexton said.
Athol Elementary was the first school in the district to receive an armed guard, one of the first in the region.
The man responsible is Mike Hogan, a 20-year law enforcement veteran.
District officials felt the need to hire someone due to high response times by law enforcement.
Sexton says Hogan's presence has already paid off.
"We actually had a situation where we had a 911 call because of an upset parent and it's just a long response time," Sexton said, "but Mike was there and able to de-escalate the situation so by the time law enforcement arrived, it was handled pretty much."
Twin Lakes and Garwood Elementary, like Athol, are both in the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction.
Response times to either school would take somewhere between five and ten minutes.
Having a presence, like an armed guard, is something that parents have expressed to Sexton.
"Conversations that I have had with patrons is that they are sad that this is something that we have to spend our tax payer dollars on."
"But they are very supportive of what we are doing and it makes them feel really good about bringing their kids to school and that they are going to be safe when they are here," Sexton said.
Sexton added the process for hiring their next armed guards could take several months.