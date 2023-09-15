Phone services to 911 are restored for all callers in Kootenai County.
Updated: Sept. 15 at 11:15 a.m.
From Kootenai County Sheriff's Office:
Landline 911 calls are not currently going to the Kootenai County Emergency Dispatch Center. We are working with our Provider, Zipply, and hope to have this resolved soon.
If you have a 911 emergency and are calling from a landline, you are asked to dial 208-446-1300 and press option 9. That will ring into the Emergency Dispatch Center and they will be able to assist with your emergency.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office apologizes for any inconvenience this is causing and hope to have things back to normal soon.
This outage is not affecting wireless users.