Idaho State Police responding to head-on crash on I-90 west of Coeur d'Alene

UPDATE, SEPT. 11 AT 2:00 P.M.

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Traffic is moving again after a head-on crash on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene. 

According to Idaho State Police, the lanes of eastbound I-90 near milepost 10.2 have reopened but traffic is moving slowly. 

There are still delays in the area. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - The Idaho State Police are on the scene of a head-on crash west of Coeur d'Alene. 

The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 at milepost 10.2. 

The roadway is blocked and people are asked to please avoid the area. 

