Lap dance featuring Spokane-based transgender stripper at homelessness conference prompts resignation

The director of a public agency for homelessness in King County, Washington, has resigned after a dancer performed lap dances at a recent annual conference. Kira Zylstra stepped down as head of All Home, a coordinating agency for homelessness response in Washington state’s largest county, which includes Seattle.
A county spokesperson said in an email Monday when officials at the county’s Department of Community and Human Services found out about “a performance that was inappropriate for the conference,” they started an investigation.
Performer Beyoncé Black St. James danced topless in a sheer bodysuit, gave lap dances and kissed attendees, according to a staffer at a local housing nonprofit who attended the conference in South Seattle.
