COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho – A man from Lapwai is facing six years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Last year on Nov. 1, 20-year-old Qaya Mikel Gordon was arrested after he entered the building his mother and her then-boyfriend were living and attacked them both with a hammer. He also hit a 6-month-old puppy. All required medical treatment following the violent assault.
The case investigated by Nez Perce Tribal Police, as well as the FBI due to the assault taking place on the Nez Perce Reservation. The motive for the attack remains unclear. While Gordon initially denied involvement in the assault, he later acknowledged his role in the assault but claimed it was in self-defense.
The federal jury found him guilty of both counts in his June 2022 trial.
Gordon was sentenced to six years in a federal prison for the assaults. Following his release, he will serve three additional years of supervised release via the U.S. Probation Office. Gordon was also ordered to pay $11,782 in restitution.
At the sentencing hearing, Judge Nye called Gordon's actions a heinous crime while Idaho District Attorney Hurwit commended the cooperative efforts of law enforcement for their investigation into the assault.
Hurwit also encourages those experiencing domestic violence or those who know of someone in need of help to reach out to local law enforcement, or to the free and confidential National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE, texting “START” to 88788, or visiting their website at www.thehotline.org.