LAPWAI, Idaho - Schools in the Lapwai district are closing down for the day and will be closed Wednesday while police investigate a threatening phone call.
Schools in the district went into lockdown Tuesday morning while police secured buildings. Students are being released to their parents now but doors will remain locked, according to a message from the district.
Parents are encouraged to pick students up directly, otherwise the district is requiring parents to be present at their children's bus stop. Without visual confirmation of a guardian, students riding the bus will be returned to school.
Local police are trying to track down the caller and are present at each school.
All athletics and after-school activities have been cancelled.