Update: A 75-year-old Lapwai woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 95 near Lewiston on Sunday afternoon.
According to Idaho State Police, Geneva Towner of Lapwai was travelling south on Highway 95 in a Honda CRV when she crossed the center median and collided with a black Chrysler 200 driven by 21-year-old Mikalah Tinney of Craigmont. A 2016 Ford Explorer, driven by 48-year-old Erik Hansen of Boise, collided after the initial crash.
Towner was pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.
Tinney and a juvenile sustained minor injuries, while Hansen was uninjured. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat-belts.
The crash occurred around 1:51 p.m. at milepost 309 near Lewiston. Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with traffic control, as northbound US-95 traffic was diverted onto Hatwai Bypass for about four hours.
The investigation is ongoing.
D2 investigated a crash on US 95 near MP 309. A Lapwai woman was SB in a silver Honda when she drove through the median and struck a NB black Chrysler head-on. A NB white Ford rear ended the black Chrysler. The Lapwai woman was pronounced deceased. Investigation on-going. pic.twitter.com/2QzuOkUO12— Idaho State Police@ispdistrict2 (@PoliceIdaho) September 16, 2019
Previous coverage: US Highway 95 is blocked near the Clearwater River Casino due to a traffic accident.
According to Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, northbound traffic should use 41st Street to avoid the area.
