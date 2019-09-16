Update: A 75-year-old Lapwai woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 95 near Lewiston on Sunday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, Geneva Towner of Lapwai was travelling south on Highway 95 in a Honda CRV when she crossed the center median and collided with a black Chrysler 200 driven by 21-year-old Mikalah Tinney of Craigmont. A 2016 Ford Explorer, driven by 48-year-old Erik Hansen of Boise, collided after the initial crash.

Towner was pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

Tinney and a juvenile sustained minor injuries, while Hansen was uninjured. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seat-belts.

The crash occurred around 1:51 p.m. at milepost 309 near Lewiston. Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department assisted with traffic control, as northbound US-95 traffic was diverted onto Hatwai Bypass for about four hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

Previous coverage: US Highway 95 is blocked near the Clearwater River Casino due to a traffic accident.

According to Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, northbound traffic should use 41st Street to avoid the area. 

Information will be updated as it is received. 

