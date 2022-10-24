SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Fire Department has confirmed a structure fire near E. Marshall Avenue.
The family claims they smelt smoke around 5 a.m. but went back to sleep. Around 8 a.m., they called authorities.
Seven people and many pets were in the house at the time of the fire but got out safely. No injuries have been reported.
The fire started in the walls on the first floor before spreading to other areas of the home, first responders told KHQ.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.