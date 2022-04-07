UPDATE 6:51 AM:
The owner of TRW Development says anyone who normally parks in a downtown lot blocked by fire crews can park in their lot under the viaduct near Jefferson and Madison for free.
SPOKANE, Wash - Large flames lit up the sky Thursday morning in downtown Spokane.
Just before 4am firefighters were called out to a fire at 152 S. Lincoln.
Flames could be seen shooting into the sky. Firefighters used ladder trucks to try and get the flames under control. As many as 70 firefighters are on scene.
There are no reported injuries.
Crews said the fire started in at a parking garage. The fire was burning near an apartment building but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading.
Firefighters say that everyone in the apartment building is accounted for and are safe.
Monroe will be closed in downtown during the morning commute and will reopen sometime around noon.
