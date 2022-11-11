Large response to crash on Trent and Argonne blocks traffic

MILLWOOD, Wash. - A multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trent and Argonne is causing substantial backups.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), roads are expected to be closed for an extended period of time.
WSP Trooper Ryan Senger said multiple people were transported to the hospital with injuries.
The southbound lanes of Argonne are partially blocked, while the northbound lanes of Argonne are impassable.
Westbound Trent is reduced to one lane and eastbound Trent is being diverted to southbound Argonne.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.