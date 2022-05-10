SPOKANE, Wash. - The largest hiring event in the Inland Northwest, hosted by KHQ, the Spokane Workforce Council and WorkSource Spokane, is happening May 11-12.
There will be dozens of employers present, offering entry-level positions all the way to executive-level positions.
WorkSource Spokane offers preparation sessions for both employers, and job seekers, to help everybody have the best possible experience.
This event has been ongoing since 2014 and has grown to host more than 110 employers and over 1,200 job seekers every year.
DETAILS:
- May 11 (in-person): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Spokane Convention Center
- May 12 (virtual): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Premier Virtual Platform
BUSINESSES ATTENDING:
- Accra-Fab
- Advanced Lifeline Respiratory Services
- Aero-Flite Inc
- All Star Jump
- Allpak Container
- Alsco
- Altek, Inc.
- Amazon
- American Behavioral Health Systems, Inc.
- American Directions Research Group
- ASC Machine Tool, Inc.
- Assisted Residential Services
- ATC Manufacturing
- ATS
- Beneficial In Home Care
- Bid Group Technologies
- Care to Stay Home
- Cascade Windows, a company of Cornerstone Building Brands
- Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington
- CHAS Health
- Chick fil-A
- Cole’s Bakery & Café
- Collins Aerospace
- Consumer Direct Care Network
- Cornerstone Court
- Cowles Company
- CRH Americas: Central Pre-mix, Inland Asphalt, Interstate Concrete & Asphalt
- CTR Spokane
- Cyrus O’Leary’s
- DAA Northwest
- Davenport Hotels
- Downtown Spokane Partnership
- DSHS Sola
- Durham School Services
- Eastern State Hospital
- Express Employment Professionals
- Fairwinds Spokane
- FedEx Ground
- Fiserv
- Franz Spokane
- Frontline Housekeeping Plus
- Future AI
- Garco Construction Inc
- Gesa Credit Union
- Grand Canyon University
- Huntwood Custom Cabinets
- Incyte Diagnostics
- Inland Imaging/Nuvodia
- Inspiro
- Jetseal Inc.
- Jimmy’s Roofing
- Knife River Prestress
- Knight Const. & Supply, INC/Knight Wall Systems, Inc.
- Kodiak Security Services, Inc
- La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries
- Labor Finders of the Greater Northwest
- LITE-CHECK
- Lowe’s Home Improvement
- Mead School District
- Mercer Trucking Co.,Inc
- Morning Star Boy’s Ranch
- NAPA Auto Parts
- Nelson + Phelps Hospitality
- New York Life Insurance Company
- Newport Hospital & Health Services
- North Central Care and Rehabilitation
- Northwest Center/Argus Janitorial
- Northwest HVAC/R Association and Training Center
- Numerica
- Office Depot
- OPCMIA Local 72 Apprenticeship
- OpenEye
- Paradies-Lagardere Atlanta, LLC
- Parker Hannifin Exotic Metals Forming Division
- Pathways Of Washington
- Phoenix Protective Corp
- PNW Helping Hands Inc.
- Provisional Recruiting
- Pyrotek, Inc.
- Rearden Edwall School District
- Right at Home
- Robert Half
- Rockwood Retirement Communities
- Royal Life Centers
- Sage Truck Driver Training School
- Sapphire at Moran Vista
- Sears Home Services
- Senior Helpers
- Skils’kin
- Sonderen Packaging
- Spherion Staffing
- Spiceology
- Spokane County
- Spokane County Detention Services
- Spokane County Human Resources
- Spokane County Library District
- Spokane County Sheriff
- Spokane Head Start/ECEAP/EHS
- Spokane Industries
- Spotted Road Parking Express
- STCU
- Sytech Inc.
- The Arc of Spokane
- The Healing Lodge of the Seven Nations
- The Odom Corporation
- TheKey
- Transportation Security Administration
- Travis Pattern and Foundry
- US Foods/Stock Yards
- US Foods
- Villageplan
- Vitalant
- Washington State Department of Corrections
- YMCA of the Inland Northwest