Former CNN talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized with the coronavirus.
According to sources close to King's family, the 87-year-old began his COVID-19 battle about 10 days ago.
He has been hospitalized at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for more than a week.
King's family members have not been allowed to visit him due to hospital protocols.
King has had a number medical issues in recent decades, including heart attacks and diagnoses of diabetes and lung cancer.
