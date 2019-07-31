Las Vegas mass shooting survivor escapes gunfire in California at Gilroy Garlic Festival

A Las Vegas mass shooting survivor escapes gunfire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival for the second time.
According to KTLA, Alicia Olive recalled the shooting saying,” oh man, this is not happening again.”
Olive survived the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting on October 1, 2017 and she said it took her two years to feel safe in public again.
Olive ended up in Gilroy with two friends she met in a Las Vegas shooting support group. They were near the concert stage when the shooter entered the festival.
Olive says massacres can happen anywhere, but accepting tragedy is not enough.