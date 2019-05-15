Las Vegas woman charged with murder after pushing elderly man off bus who told her she should 'be nicer'

WARNING: The video contained in this story is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised. 

A woman is being charged in the death of an elderly man she's accused of pushing off a bus in Las Vegas back in March.

74-year-old Serge Fournier was exiting a Las Vegas bus when he told a woman who has been cursing that she should "be nicer to passengers", according to police.

Video then shows that woman, identified as 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop, pushing him with both hands.

Fournier landed hard on the sidewalk and died a month later, reportedly from injuries related to his fall.

Bishop is now facing a charge for open murder on an elderly-vulnerable person.

Las Vegas Police released the video in the hopes of reaching witnesses.

