SPOKANE, Wash. - A laser was reportedly targeting commercial airplanes Thursday night over Spokane.
At approximately 9:40 p.m. and 9:55 p.m. Thursday, the pilots of two commercial planes reported seeing green lights in the cockpit to the Spokane Air Traffic Control Tower.
According to Todd Woodard with the Spokane International Airport, the controller called their airport police department and asked them to interview the pilot and co-pilot as part of a preliminary incident report.
The laser strikes originated in an unknown part of downtown Spokane's urban core, according to Woodard.
The planes didn't deviate from their flight path, no one was hurt and the planes landed safely and on time.
The preliminary incident report was sent to the Spokane Sheriff's Department, the Spokane City Police Department and the Transportation Security Administration.
The airport received 15 reported laser strikes in 2018 and five so far in 2019.