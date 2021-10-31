SPOKANE, Wash. - Chad Cottier started working at Laser Quest in Spokane in 1998 after graduating from Eastern Washington University.
"I came on as a crew member," Cottier said. "Then worked my way up to assistant manager, and then manager, then finally general manager. I was general manager for six years."
Laser Quest was an unfortunate casualty of the pandemic in towns across North America--including one of the biggest arenas in the country, right here in Downtown Spokane.
When the building became available after pursuing a career in insurance, Cottier felt a familiar pull.
"Boy, what an opportunity this was for me. It felt like home, to be honest."
He met with the landlord, secured the lease, and is getting the space ready for business as LaserMaxx Spokane--the name coming from the company providing upgraded laser tag technology.
After talking with Cottier in the lobby, it was time to head inside.
The first stop? The "Briefing Room" where "Marshalls" explain the rules and get players ready for their mission, including reciting the "Players Code."
"I will play fair, play smart, and give it my all!" says the last line of the Players Code.
Then into the "Airlock," the fancy name for where the laser tag packs are stored.
New players and hardcore laser tag enthusiasts alike would lose it at this jaw dropping behemoth of a laser tag maze.
Three stories, 12,000 square feet, fog machines and music combined with upgraded technology? Incredible.
Cottier hopes to open next week, but he says the community's response has already been overwhelming.
"People were very thankful that it was reopening," said Cottier. "So I'm excited that the community is thankful that it's coming back. I'm very excited to be a part of that."
His passion for the industry is palpable.
"I think it's very important to keep this awesome building alive with the laser tag energy and bring it back to Spokane, keep it here, and I'm very excited to open," Cottier said. "I just can't wait to open up!"
LaserMaxx Spokane is located at 202 W. 2nd Ave. in Downtown Spokane, in the Old State Armory Building.