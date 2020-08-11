Last Blockbuster store listed on Airbnb for limited time

Sentimental 90's babies that live in Deschutes County, Oregon can take a trip back to the DVD/VCR rental past because the last Blockbuster is now offering sleepovers.
Airbnb posting on Twitter Tuesday morning that the Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon will offering sleepovers for a limited time only for Deschutes County residents.
The Airbnb includes a living room set up inside the store, complete with a large 1990s-era TV.
Owner Sandi Harding told the Associated Press that the rental is a little way to give back to the community that has kept the video store in business.
The rental is listed at $4 a night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.