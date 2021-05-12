SPOKANE, Wash. - The public has one last chance to voice their opinions and weigh in on the new names for the SPS middle schools set to open in 2022 and 2023.
Today the SPS school board will host a public hearing at their meeting on May 12 to collect input on the names recommended to each school. Each of the three middle schools has three name finalists.
For the Northeast Middle School the finalists are Beacon Pines, Denny Yasuhara and Frances Scott.
Beacon Pines for Spokane's Beacon Hill located northeast of the city.
Denny Yasuhara was a civil rights activist who taught at both Logan Elementary and Garry Middle School. Yasuhara is also notable for using his own money to buy students' shoes and school supplies.
Frances Scott was Spokane's first African American female attorney and also taught at Rogers High School for over 30 years.
The options for Northwest Middle School include Breckenridge, Pauline Flett and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Eugene Breckenridge was the first educator of color in SPS and was named the Washington Education Association’s Educator - Citizen of the year – their highest honor.
Pauline Flett was an elder in the Spokane Tribe who was determined that their Salish dialect would be written down, taught and preserved for future generations. She co-wrote the first Spokane-English dictionary and taught the language at EWU.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a U.S. Supreme Court Justice. Ginsburg was the first Jewish woman and the second woman to serve on the court. Before that, she was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and was general counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union. Ginsburg spent much of her legal career as an advocate for gender equality and women’s rights.
Finally for the South Middle School, the finalists include Carla Peperzak, John Oakley and York.
Carla Peperzak is a Dutch Resistance operative and Holocaust freedom fighter during World War II, Carla Peperzak moved to Spokane in 2004. Now in her 90s, she has shared her story with students and others across the region in the hopes that education will prevent anything like the Holocaust from ever occurring again.
John Oakley taught, coached and inspired students in SPS for 36 years. His wife and two sons are also educators, and his father was an SPS school board member.
York was an explorer and the lone African American on the Lewis & Clark expedition. This made him the first African American to cross North America and reach the Pacific Ocean. As one person said in the online submissions, York was instrumental in the Lewis & Clark expedition. We have Sacajawea Middle School and Lewis & Clark High School; we need York Middle School to finish the story.
The new names for the middle schools will be selected on May 26.