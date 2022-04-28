SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday marks the last day for a cheaper Bloomsday registration fee.
Runners and walkers have one last day to register for $35 before the prices hikes to $50 going into the weekend.
If you've been waiting until the last minute to register, you might want to head here to save $15 to spend on adequate snacks and hydration going into the Sunday run.
The Bloomsday crew is holding a press conference Thursday at the Davenport Grand for the announcement of the 2022 Bloomsday Elite Field happening Friday.
Speakers include Bloomsday Elite Athlete Coordinator Andy Le Friec and Competitive Wheelchair Athlete Coordinator David Greig.
The conference will be on the second floor of the Davenport Grand in Terrace Room East.