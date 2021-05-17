SPOKANE, Wash. - Today, May 17, is the official deadline for individuals to file their 2020 federal tax return.
Tax day is usually April 15 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline was extended by a month to give tax preparers and the IRS time to sort through the changes affecting people's 2020 taxes from the latest Covid relief package.
Unless you choose to file an extension, you must file and pay any remaining federal income taxes you owe for 2020 by May 17, however, there are two exceptions for the new extended federal deadline.
The first applies to anyone who pays estimated taxes, including many small businesses. The usual April 15 payment was still due on April 15. The second exception is if you live in Texas, Oklahoma or Louisiana and were hit hard by the February storms. The IRS extended the federal tax deadline for residents in those states to June 15.
But, if you find yourself needing more time, you can file for an automatic five-month extension to file your 2020 federal income taxes meaning they will not be due until Oct. 15. Extensions must be submitted to the IRS by May 17.
Refunds for taxes are typically issued within 21 calendar days of the IRS receiving your return. The IRS says the fastest way for you to receive your return is by filing electronically and choosing direct deposit. To find out the status of your refund, you can use the IRS' "Where's My Refund" tool.
When it comes to stimulus checks, the money is tax-free. Some people who are eligible for the money may not have received the first two rounds of payments due to their 2019 income being higher than their 2020 income or people who didn't file tax returns for 2019 or 2018. They can still receive the money owed to them through their federal tax return as long as they claim the refundable Recovery Rebate credit.