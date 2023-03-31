SPOKANE, Wash. - Friday, March 31 is the last day to remove studded tires in Washington state without facing a $137 fine, and Idahoans have until April 30 to swap them out.
For those who have waited to get them removed, the bad news is many tire shops are already booked full or have delays between two and four hours. Even across the state line in Idaho, many shops are still packed for the day.
Your best bet? Get in early and bring a good book — it may be a long wait!
Studded tires were banned entirely in Washington until 1969, with limitations put on their use in 1971 due to the quick degradation of road quality. Studded tires cause a specific type of road damage called raveling, making the damage they cause easy to identify and track.
Damage caused by studded tire wear is estimated by the Washington State Traffic Commission to cost between $20 and $29 million in damage to state routes each year, with city and county roads costing millions more.
Due to the extensive damage and high price tag associated with the damage, some lawmakers have called for their ban entirely. So far, 11 other states have already banned studded tires, including snowy Minnesota and Wisconsin, noting modern traction tires have better grip and traction than studded tires anyway and cause far less damage. Only six states allow for unrestricted studded tire use. Even Goodyear stopped carrying studded tires decades ago, and Costco does not sell them anymore.
Aside from road damage, studded tires actually become less effective as weather begins to warm. The studs work by gripping into ice or snow, but actually reduce traction in slushy or wet conditions. While some areas of the state are still snowy, especially at higher elevations, many areas are seeing more of those slushy or even dry conditions, making traction tires a safer option over all if snow hits again.
There have been a couple of years where the date to remove tires has been extended. In 2020, the deadline was extended to May 15 due to COVID-19 concerns. In 2018 and 2012, an extension was granted through mid-April due to late season snow.
While the weather in the Inland Northwest is a tad wet and cold as April begins, warmer weather is expected, and at lower elevations, much of the snow is already melted off. Because of this, Washington State Department of Transportation will not be extending the removal date this year, despite January's hefty snowfall.