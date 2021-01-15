SPOKANE, Wash. - Friday is the last day to show some "love" and help the Spokane Flag Commission narrow down choices for the new Spokane flag.
"With over 300 designs to consider, the Spokane Flag Commission needs your help narrowing down all of the possibilities," the new flag's website says.
Here's what you do: Each design has a heart icon. To show some love, click that heart. If you change your mind, there's an undo swirl you can click. There's no maximum designs you can give love to.
The flag commission will use the heart reactions to guide their selection and creation of a much smaller number of flag designs for people to vote on in spring of this year.
