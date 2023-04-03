SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health has lifted the last remaining mask mandate which required masks to be worn inside healthcare facilities. So, does this mean the pandemic is over?
To put it simply, no.
Dr. Frank Velazquez with the Spokane Regional Health District says COVID is far away from being treated as the yearly flu, an endemic, due to how unpredictable the virus is.
“And until we know that it is difficult to think about entering an endemic phase,” Dr. Velazquez said.
Healthcare facilities across the state, including hospitals, urgent care, correctional facilities, etc., can still require masks if they deem that is best for staff and visitors. An example of this would be if a facility is in a part of town where COVID is spreading more, increasing the risk of transmission.
“We do want to see some consistency, if at all possible,” Velazquez said.
Consistency, to avoid the confusion we felt during the earlier months of the pandemic.
For many people, wearing a mask inside a health facility is second nature now, and something they will continue doing. This includes Kathy Wilkerson, who suffers from arthritis – the medicine she takes compromises her immune system, so COVID has been a very diligent time for her and her family.
“I got all the vaccinations, and I wore a mask all the time,” Wilkerson said. “I feel like I’m getting more exposed going into a physician's office, so I definitely am going to wear it.”
Multicare in Spokane released this statement Monday morning:
“Multicare strongly encourages wearing masks in all of its Inland Northwest facilities but will not require masking except in areas considered to be high risk for patients, visitors and staff."
If guidance changes, we will be sure to let you know.