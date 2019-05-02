Bloomsday is right around the corner, and organizers have a few race day reminders for runners.
Online registration will stay open until Saturday evening. Participants need to pick up their number by 6:30 p.m. Saturday to save their spot. Organizers say the race course will be consistent with recent years, and water stations will be positioned along the route.
Backpacks and bags must be see-through. Runners are also asked not to bring beach balls to throw at the starting line. Bloomsday founder and race director Don Kardong says the rules are in place to keep race day on track.
“Just be reasonable,” Kardong said. We want everybody to be safe. We want to make sure that somebody doesn’t look around and see something that looks... dangerous.”
Kardong says clear bags will be available at the Bloomsday Trade Show. Participants can still toss unwanted jackets or sweatshirts to the side of the race course. The clothing will be collected, washed and donated to charity.
The trade show is scheduled for Friday, May 3. Bloomsday is happening on Sunday, May 5.