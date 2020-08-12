BEND, Ore. - The last Blockbuster video store will soon be made into an Airbnb. The store will be listed on Airbnb's website for three, one-night stays in September for an end-of-summer sleepover.
Each stay will include access to an unlimited movie marathon and will cost only four dollars, before additional taxes and fees.
But, there's a catch. In order to minimize health risks, only residents from Bend and its county will be eligible to rent the store for a stay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.