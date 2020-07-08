Latah County Fair still happening with COVID-19 precautions

The Latah County Fair in Moscow, Idaho is still set to happen September 17 through September 20 with some COVID-19 precautions.
The Latah County Fair and Event Center says even though the fair is still happening, it will look different.
According tot he Fair and Event Center there will not be a carnival, poetry and outdoors competitive exhibits will be canceled, the Latah Railway model rooms will not be open, the livestock auction will be held outside and face coverings will be required.
The Latah County Fair Board is set to have another meeting to continue discussing fair plans on July 20.
