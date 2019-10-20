"We're going nowhere and people are dying unnecessarily."
As he watched the most recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio happen, Stan Smith could no longer sit back and watch.
"I know more people die from handguns," Smith said, "but these weapons of war should not be out there."
Smith, a retired teacher at Moscow High School and a fourth-generation Idahoan, knew something had to be done, so he came up with a gun buy-back program.
Smith says he will pay $500 for someone to give them their AR-14 or AR-15 and then instead of pocket the cash, the seller would donate the money to their favorite charity.
On average, an AR-15 costs $800. Smith says he's aware of the investment that people have made in their guns.
"So if I were rich, yeah I could pony up the $800," he said, "but I don't have that much money, I'm just a retired teacher."
Smith says the idea has been met with mixed reviews, but a majority have been supportive of the idea, even in an area that's particularly rural
"Idaho people are good people," Smith said.
Smith added that he's even had people reach out and offer to donate money to the program to help pay for the rifles.
