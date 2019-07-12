MOSCOW, Idaho - Latah County Sheriff's deputies respond to a welfare check to find a 70-year-old Moscow woman trapped in her closet.
According to the Latah County Sheriff's Officer’s Facebook page, Deputies Mallery and Anderson entered the home after no one answered the door to find the woman had fallen in her closet and was trapped for about 24-hours.
Deputies provided her aid and the Moscow Volunteer Fire and Ambulance transported her to the hospital.
The person who reported the welfare check after not hearing from the woman in over a week.