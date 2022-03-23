BOVILL, Idaho - The Latah County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the missing person case of Jeffrey Schroeder as suspicious.
Deputies alongside several law enforcement agencies Wednesday served multiple search warrants in connection to the case.
Schroeder, who is 67 years old, was last seen in Bovill on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at around 11 a.m.
He is 5’ 10’’ and weighs approximately 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a long sleeve green shirt, a blue Levi jacket with a Sherpa lining, work boots and baseball cap.
If you have any information on this case, you're asked to contact Detective Monte Russell at 208-882-2216.