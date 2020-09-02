SPOKANE, WA- A late night DUI car crash sent three Spokane County men to the hospital.
According to a Washington State Patrol press release, John Burton was driving on I-90 and taking the Geiger exit and left the roadway, and the car struck a tree and caught fire.
Burton's passengers, Kyle and Edward Shelton were injured and taking to Sacred Heart. Burton was also taking to Sacred Heart.
Washington State Patrol believe alcohol or drugs were involved, and three men were wearing a seat belt.
