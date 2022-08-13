SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Late Friday at around midnight, Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) was called to a vehicle fire at Appleway and Dartmouth, following an accident.
The car was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, though both occupants were out of the car already. One of them was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
SVFD reports the vehicle was extinguished quickly, with minimal spread to the surrounding grass field.
The cause of the accident has not been released at this time. However, SVFD would like to remind residents not to drink and drive.