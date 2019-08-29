Late sportscaster and Washington State University alum, Keith Jackson, will be the next person honored with a statue outside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
According to NBC Los Angeles, the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation discussed plans for the statue at a Pasadena City Council meeting Monday night.
The statue could be installed as early as December ahead of the 106th Rose Bowl Game.
Jackson died on January 12, 2018 at the age of 89.
He called the Rose Bowl Game 15 times. The stadium’s broadcast center was renamed in his honor in 2015.