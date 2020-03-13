The National Weather Service has put us under a Winter Weather Advisory as that system works our direction. We will expect to see some snow falling here in Spokane. The National Weather Service is saying a couple inches of accumulation in total is expected with this system, but only around a half an inch today with the bulk of the storm set to hit overnight. Since we haven't seen widespread winter weather in quite a bit of time I want to remind you to drive for conditions! That means slow it down, keep those headlights on, and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. Please leave those plows room to work.
Temperatures today are set to rise into the upper 30's to low 40's. Since temperatures are expected to rise that warm that means we won't rule out the chance for a rain/snow mix or just straight rain showers today. Heading into the late night hours we drop into the teens and will expect a transition back to snow.
The other part of this system will be the wind factor. Winds pick up tonight with gusts expected to be about 30-45mph. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory to go in place tonight.
As you are waking up Saturday for many snow continues to fall. The National Weather Service is estimating about an additional inch of accumulation here in Spokane for your Saturday. The snow will start to taper off as we head into the second half of the day. Blowing snow will continue to be a problem as winds remain strong blowing around 20mph. Wind chill factors will have many feeling as though we are in the single digits with downright blustery conditions. Please bring pets inside! If you will be outside make sure you are layered up!
