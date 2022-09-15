Mexican Independence Day
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Friday, Sept. 16, Latinos en Spokane is celebrating Mexico's Independence Day in Riverfront Park!
 
Beginning at 5 p.m., folks can enjoy a number of fun activities, booths, and performances. There will be presentations of Mexico's history, a catwalk of regional costumes, traditional Kermes activities, dance, Mariachi, and much more!
 
Come dressed in the colors of the Mexican flag or in traditional garb, see the sights, learn some history, and enjoy the food. Then after 10 p.m., enjoy two hours of dancing. 

For more information, visit the event page HERE.
 
 

