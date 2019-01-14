Laundry room at Tiki Lodge catches fire

A fire broke out in the laundry room at the Tiki Lodge on 2nd and Cedar. Housekeepers told KHQ they walked into the laundry room around 12:30 Monday afternoon and were engulfed in a cloud of smoke.
They immediately they ran room to room telling guests they needed to get out.
No one was hurt, and firefighters arrived within minutes.
The official cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the staff at the Tiki Lodge tells KHQ they believe it was from a dryer.
Around twenty people had to evacuate.