PULLMAN, Wash. - The Lauren McCluskey Foundation has opened an office on the campus of Washington State University.
Founded in January 2019, the non-profit is run by Lauren's parents Jill and Matt McCluskey and aims to honor Lauren's legacy by supporting charitable work in campus safety, amateur athletics and animal welfare.
We look forward to accomplishing big things with impact for @LMC_Foundation. We opened an office at the WSU Research & Technology Park. Our missions are #CampusSafety, helping animals, and supporting amateur athletics. #ForLauren pic.twitter.com/pheHNla1e4— Jill McCluskey (@jjmccluskey) July 6, 2020
Jill McCluskey, Lauren's mother, posted about the new location for the foundation at the WSU Rsearch & Technology Park.
"We look forward to accomplishing big things with impact for LMC Foundation," McCluskey said in a tweet.
The foundation also announced a hiring, bringing on Linda Mittelhammer as the inaugural Executive Director.
"Linda Mittelhammer cares deeply about the missons of the Lauren McCluskey foundation," Jill said in a release. "She will work tirelessly for our causes with a caring heart and provide strategic direction."
Lauren, a Pullman native and former track and field standout, was shot and killed in 2018 at the University of Utah campus by a man she had briefly dated. She had contacted university police over 20 times to report harrassment by her ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Melvin Rowland, before he fatally shot her outside her dorm.
Jill and Matt McCluskey have since filed multiple lawsuits against the University of Utah, stating the university violated the statee constitution by dismissing Lauren's requests for help in the weeks leading up to her death.
To make a donation towards the LMC Foundation, follow this link: https://www.laurenmccluskey.org/donate
