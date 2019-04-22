WHITMAN COUNTY - A number of local law enforcement agencies have volunteered to take Whitman County Sheriff's Office shifts so deputies can attend Justin DeRosier's memorial service.
The service is set for 1 pm Wednesday in Portland.
29-year-old Sheriff Deputy Justin DeRosier was shot and killed while he was checking on a disabled R.V. in the city of Kalama April 13.
He died the next morning at a local hospital.
DeRosier was a Washington State University graduate and former deputy with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office.
Whitman Sheriff Brett Myers says that Pullman Police, WSU Police and Washington State Patrol have offered to assist in covering service calls so deputies can attend his memorial.
Officers from other local agencies will also be attending the service in Portland.