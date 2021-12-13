WAHA, Wash. - Nez Perce County law enforcement is asking for help locating a 29-year-old male from Colville.
A post from Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office said the male, Allan Sloan, is believed to have been last seen in Waha on December 7, 2021.
Sloan has not been in contact with his family since that date. His family is concerned for his mental well being and believes he is in possession of a firearm, according to the sheriff's office.
He was last seen driving a 2013 dark blue two-tone Ram 2500 pickup. The pickup is identifiable by aftermarket bumpers painted to match the two tone color of the vehicle. The pickup would have dealership license plates.
If you spot Allan or his Ram pickup, please call local law enforcement.